Danny Manning has dragged his basketball program along for five years now, coaching, cajoling and controlling most everything in black and gold.
Wake Forest has had its moments in the past half decade, not enough of them to appease Deacons fans but just enough to convince outgoing athletics director Ron Wellman to give him more time.
This is a key season for Manning, whose contract runs for several more years but now is under scrutiny of a new athletics director.
So while you would assume Manning would dig in and hold on tighter to the reins of his program, don’t be surprised if he backs off a little this season and gives more control to someone else.
No, not another coach but to senior point guard Brandon Childress.
Manning prepared Childress for this last season, playing him more than 36 minutes a game and letting the Deacons slowly come together around him, in his image.
Childress, the son of Wake assistant and former star Randolph Childress, responded by raising his numbers and his performance in every category.
“I'm just constantly putting in the work, early mornings and late nights,” Childress said. “I couldn't do any of this without the coaches, so just having Coach Manning trusting in me, believing in me, giving me the opportunity to play the amount of minutes I played last year, taking advice from him. He helped me out.”
He knows that this team, more than any of the previous three, will be more about him than the coaches. For now, though, Childress is saying all the right things.
“The success I had last year, that doesn't happen without the coaching staff that we've got,” he said. “So my evolution is from the coaches. I have a role in that, but my coaches have a huge role in that.”
Childress has never been fully appreciated as an ACC point guard, a sneaky fast ballhandler who was lost in a sea of guards early in his career. One by one, they all left, and now the 6-foot senior stands alone at the top of the key, at the top of the program.
And while almost no one expects the Deacons to make a huge jump this season, Childress thinks the team is vastly under-appreciated. He wants his teammates to believe that, too.
“As a leader, just trying to find ways to take different steps to approach the young guys and just understanding that we need everybody this year,” he said. “We have a lot of guys returning, actually the first time out of the previous three years that I've been here, the majority of the team is returning. I think only one or two players left from last year.”
This is his last season, and he wants it to be his best. And he wants to drag everybody else along with him, including Danny Manning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.