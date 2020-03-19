Today was the day it was all supposed to begin, the greatest day in all of sports.
The first full day of the NCAA Tournament has always been something of a holiday in this country, the day we figure what truTV is and what channel it’s on, the day we realize yet again that Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith are still working for TNT, the day we pull out our brackets and watch them go from wondrous to waste.
That we were going to be back in the Greensboro Coliseum today and not some far-flung arena in Greenville or Columbia was going to be like it once was, before HB2 or, as it turns out, COVID-19.
Now we wonder if we’ll ever meet again, if we’ll ever be the way we were.
If this drags on, we could see events we never imagined or at least weren’t yet prepared for. We just saw a season that never ended and now face the uncertainty of a spring without sports of any kind.
We take for granted that it will be just like it was when we return, but it won’t. Coaches will be in new places, some possibly in retirement. You know who we’re talking about.
So on this day that was once a long afternoon of upsets and a late night of Lehigh and UMBC and Steph Curry and Tacko Fall, we get CNN and upsetting briefings, Fox News and competing voices.
We get nothing.
Housebound and harried, we get Wolf Blitzer vs. Sean Hannity. We get 15 straight hours of something called “Impractical Jokers” on truTV. Seriously, you can look for yourself.
This is the world we never see, at least not on this day. This is the world we escape from each year on this day and this weekend, when we finally get to see our schools against the rest of the country, our leagues against theirs, our state against the commonwealths.
Greensboro has long been a host of this day and this weekend. We can recall when Campbell came to town, when the lights went out at the Coliseum and cast us all in darkness.
We remember 1980, when Norm Sloan came to Greensboro with seniors Hawkeye Whitney and Clyde “the Glide” Austin and three precocious freshmen named Sidney Lowe, Dereck Whittenburg and Thurl Bailey. They would lose to Iowa in the second round, but this was the start of that great run for the Cardiac Pack.
In 1983, when State won it all, it was Carolina that was sent to Greensboro. N.C. State was banished to Corvallis, where the Pack began its journey of survive and advance.
And we remember 1989, when the selection committee sent Duke, instead of Carolina, to Greensboro despite the Tar Heels having won the ACC Tournament championship over Duke and having beaten the Blue Devils in two of three meetings. And we remember Siena, a No. 14 seed, beating No. 3 Stanford after the school had experienced a measles outbreak on campus and played nine games, including its league tournament, in empty arenas.
In a sense, that’s where we are now, at the beginning of a journey with no end or destination in sight. We presume we’ll be here again in a year or so, and yet we know all of us won’t be here.
For the first time in the history of this day, we’re feeling our age and looking around and wondering where the time went and where to go from here.
This was once our favorite day. This was once our time.
No bands are playing now. No one’s home watching television on the greatest day of the year for college basketball.
And no one’s in the Greensboro Coliseum. The lights are off again.
She’ll be there, waiting, when we all meet again, when most of us pass this way again.
But you get the dread feeling that nothing will ever be the same.
This isn’t about basketball.
This is about literally everything except basketball.
Stay safe. Stay at home if you can.
This is no holiday.
