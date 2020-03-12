Florida State's Trent Forrest (3) holds the ACC Tournament Championship trophy following the announcement that the remainder of the games would be cancelled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Florida State's Justin Lindner (12), Nathanael Jack (11) and Anthony Polite (2) listen as ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
ACC Commissioner John Swofford presents Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton and his players the ACC Tournament Championship trophy after announcing the remaining games would be cancelled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Florida State players applaud members of the Clemson men's basketball team during a trophy presentation following the cancellation of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
GREENSBORO — There was no confetti. There was barely any noise. But a champion stood on the Greensboro Coliseum floor today.
Florida State trotted onto the court twice ahead of their ACC Tournament quarterfinal matchup with Clemson, a full display of the uncertainty floating around before heading back to the locker room again.
So when the Atlantic Coast Conference finally canceled the rest of its tournament, it awarded the No. 1 seed Seminoles the championship trophy. It’s the program’s first since 2012, coming after they won the regular-season title this season.
Leonard Hamilton, Florida State’s coach, mentioned how important this title was to his team, even with certainty about an NCAA Tournament crumbling with everything else in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m not really sure our players understand how important of a moment it is, but they’re enjoying the moment for what it is today,” said Hamilton, the lone FSU representative made available after the game.
And that was clear as Hamilton’s team walked out onto the court for a third time. Players partnered confusion with celebration, posing for pictures in front of the small cluster of FSU spectators deemed essential and allowed inside the venue.
As it became more and more clear that their game would not be played, Hamilton made the point to gather his team and make it clear just how small a basketball game is in the midst of an outbreak that’s shutting down the sports world.
“They were disappointed when I told them it was canceled, but I challenged them to be mature and understand the challenges of what’s going on with the world, and they had to be patient with the process,” Hamilton said. “But I felt very confident that we were making the right decisions.
“I wanted to assure them that whatever medical attention was needed, whatever we could do to make sure we made them secure and their parents secure, that we were doing the very best that we could.”
The cancellation brings a flat ending to a season in which the Seminoles were ranked inside the AP top 10 throughout league play. Guards Devin Vassell and Trent Forrest were named second-team All-ACC. Hamilton earned coach of the year, the third of his career since joining the ACC.
This year’s regular-season title was FSU’s first since a 1989 title in the old Metro Conference. The Seminoles, 26-5 at this impromptu finish, have rattled off five consecutive 20-win seasons.
“We’re kind of new guys on the block, and we got invited to the party,” Hamilton said of a program that joined the ACC in 1991.
But there are more important things going on now, as Hamilton stated constantly. He reaffirmed that his opinion on what’s happening isn’t important. What’s important, he said, is making the right decisions.
Even in the situation, Hamilton managed to get a laugh. He joked that he already used hand sanitizer to crack his hands, keeping it all around the locker room. He called himself a germaphobe, and recently the program has talked to the players again about eating right and practicing hygiene.
If it were up to Hamilton, he’d keep his team together in Tallahassee and stay away from large gatherings and the travel to get there.
Today was Florida State’s time to be a winner. But as it seems that basketball is now done, the Seminoles just want to get home.
“We really don’t know how to deal with it,” Hamilton said on evaluating the situation for his family. “It’s challenging, so we do what we think is best and we proceed with caution.
“I feel a lot of responsibility. Every time I hear one of them cough, in my mind I’m saying ‘Wow.’ But that’s part of being a parent in a parent situation.”
