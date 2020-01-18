Isaiah Wilkins believes he's "in a pretty good place right now," appearing relaxed while he said so Tuesday in the middle of a corridor at Joel Coliseum.
His 6-foot-4 and 219-pound build was hard to miss in that busy intersection. Virginia Tech's sophomore wing was arguably leaner on this trip to Winston-Salem. According to Wilkins, he weighed roughly 236 pounds in the heat of the Hokies' run to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament, averaging 4.7 points off the bench last year.
He characterized that season with brevity. It was "ridiculous." However, Wilkins' first road game in his hometown against Wake Forest — an 80-70 win Tuesday night — may just be an addition to a growing list of special memories early in his career within the ACC.
That game, and the hours leading up to it, felt like home yet again for Wilkins. He was less than five-mile drive from Mount Tabor High School, where he played three seasons on varsity with the Spartans from 2015 to 2018. Wilkins said his parents, Melvin and Shareesa, even sat in the stands behind the Hokies' bench and shouted his name — along with a few cousins and longtime friends in that section, too.
Nearly two years ago, a scene similar might've been just an aspiration. The then-17-year-old Wilkins looked to reclassify to the 2019 class and attend Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va., after no major programs showed interest. He received offers from High Point, Presbyterian, Hampton and Winston-Salem State. Later, Wichita State as well.
A missed call from Christian Webster, a Virginia Tech assistant under both former coach Buzz Williams and current coach Mike Young, changed that choice. At the time, Wilkins was at the NBA Players Association Top 100 camp at Virginia.
He returned that call on June 15, 2018 just after a loss, and received an offer. Rehashing that road Tuesday, leading to a place arguably few thought he'd reach, was a prayer answered.
"It was a very interesting journey that I never thought I'd go on," Wilkin said. "There were days I'd pray so much that I would actually cry. And I didn't know where I would end up, honestly.
"Everything is starting to come together, and it's starting to work out. I'm pretty excited."
This season, Wilkins said he's come off the bench to play power forward for Young. It's been quite an adjustment, Wilkins said, after in both guard spots and also small forward throughout his whole life.
And that's not his only adjustment, either. Wilkins said he's matured since last season, noting his demeanor. Last year he averaged nearly 14.4 minutes as well. Through 17 games this season, Wilkins played an average of 15.4 — eight against Wake Forest.
He said playing with veterans — like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who was drafted 17th overall in the NBA Draft and is now with the New Orleans Pelicans; or Justin Robinson, waived by the Washington Wizards in early January — certainly helped him outgrow his old tendencies.
"I think I was just young. I've always had that little chip on my shoulder — especially when I was a kid," Wilkins said. "It was bad. I used to cry after a game because I was that passionate. I think I've just grown up a lot more."
It's been quite the path for Wilkins — adding there's plenty of room for improvement — at Virginia Tech.
"I would've never saw myself in the position I'm in now," Wilkins said. "Prayer actually works. It really works."
