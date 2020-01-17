DURHAM – Louisville stared down Duke, and the Blue Devils blinked in the first big game of the year in the ACC.
The 79-73 win in Cameron marked the first time since 2017 that Duke lost consecutive league games. And now, all of college basketball seems on tilt. Anything seems possible now.
Duke fell behind early when it became apparent that Louisville’s strategy was to bludgeon the Blue Devils into submission. And for a while it worked. The 11th-ranked Cardinals went on a 17-1 run midway through the first half, and Duke spent the rest of the game trying to recover.
A series collisions and a couple of technical fouls marked the first real clash of the season, but it might’ve also given us the first real look at Mike Krzyzewski’s roster and rotation.
For all the talk of the endless reserves, Duke’s bench was outscored 39-5.
And for long stretches, Krzyzewski couldn’t seem to find a combination he was comfortable with. Louisville’s length and its plan to take the Duke defenders to the rim all night pushed Krzyzewski to distraction and pushed the Blue Devils beyond their limits.
“It was like early ‘90s Pistons-Bulls,” he said. “Unbelievable.”
He was enraged at times. And he suggested that Louisville’s style of play was not to his liking.
“The term ‘freedom of movement’ was not alive and well tonight,” Krzyzewski said. “I hope we don’t have the rest of the conference like that.”
It’s likely that a phone call will be made, either from Durham to Greensboro or the other way around, in the coming days.
Krzyzewski said he wasn’t making excuses, but that it was the most physical game Duke had been in “in years.”
Louisville is bigger and stronger, more experienced and surprisingly deeper than Duke. The early minutes were indeed like something from the old days in the ACC, but this one wasn’t decided by the officials.
Louisville is a better team than Duke, and that was the biggest takeaway from this game.
The Blue Devils had the best player on the floor. Cassius Stanley was unstoppable at time. But in the end, Duke stopped him.
As the game wore down and the teams wore out, Stanley disappeared, going long stretches without touching the ball and taking only two shots in the final four minutes. The Duke offense was reduced to Tre Jones trying to get to the rim.
Louisville held Duke’s point guard scoreless in the first half. Jones carried the Blue Devils back into the game, but he was exhausted at the end.
Krzyzewski condensed his rotation for the biggest game of the year. Chris Mack opened his up, letting freshman David Johnson take over the game at times in the first half. He finished with a team-high 19 points, playing more minutes than in any game this season.
Duke had no answer for him.
While Krzyzewski coached around Vernon Carey’s foul trouble and Jones’ inability to free himself in the first half, Stanley was brilliant at both ends of the floor, scoring 24 with 11 rebounds.
But as the minutes wound down, Krzyzewski simplified his offense and tried to weather the blows.
“That was a brutal game,” he said.
“We came ready to play,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said.
Duke will now adjust to what comes next, which should be a series of games against the league’s softer opponents. Krzyzewski will likely dial up his own team’s physical play from here on out.
“We learned a lot tonight,” he said. “It’s a process. It’s a journey.”
This was likely a glimpse into the future for Duke and the conference, which will have very few games like this from here on out. There just aren’t that many good teams. And there’s no team quite like Louisville.
The road should be smoother from here. But for one night in the ACC, it was a bumpy ride.
