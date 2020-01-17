So just how good is Duke? We’re about to find out.
Louisville comes to town on Saturday, and with the Blue Devils coming off a listless loss in Clemson, they’re either going to regain their balance or fall into another of those unexplained January lulls we’ve seen time and time again in Duke’s history.
Even in some of the greatest seasons in Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career, there’s been a strange game or two in January where the Blue Devils seem to pause, lose a game out of nowhere and then carry on.
The reasons for this are many. Injuries, the ACC schedule and malaise have all been issues in the past. And the loss to Clemson seems to be some sort of combination of all those.
But for this Duke team, there’s a real question as to just how good the Blue Devils are going to be come February and March.
A week ago, ranked second in the country and on a streak of wins dating to November, it was a popular conversation that Duke was indeed one of the best teams in the country, one of only a handful of teams considered to be a threat to run the table all the way to the Final Four.
But this season is different, not just for Duke but for all of college basketball. Is there a legitimate power out there? Is it Gonzaga? Is it Louisville?
Could it yet be Duke?
The Blue Devils (15-2) seem to be a perfect study for what’s happening in college basketball this season. There’s enough evidence to suggest they’re among the best in the nation, but there’s just enough proof that they can lose to anybody, too. The loss to Clemson was jarring, and it brought back the specter of Stephen F. Austin.
Krzyzewski has coached this team according to its depth, and while that has allowed him to put in defensive schemes from the past and full-court basketball offensively and defensively, it also lends itself to periods of uncertainty.
More players creates more unknowns, especially with the unique makeup of Duke’s roster.
“Each of my teams over the last decade have been coached differently because we’ve had a different team,” Krzyzewski said this week. “Without the continuity of players coming back, there’s been constant change. With this group, there wasn’t as much difference in talent from one through 10 as there has been.”
Even the talented freshmen are balanced by a group of upperclassmen, which makes for an interesting rotation, the likes of Krzyzewski hasn’t had in more than a decade. If ever.
So the sense is that Krzyzewski is searching for combinations while covering weaknesses within the roster. Clemson double- and triple-teamed Vernon Carey inside, and it forced Duke to try and shoot its way past the Tigers.
There were issues with forward Matthew Hurt defending Clemson’s faster players. And on offense, Duke seemed strangely passive.
“Soft,” was how freshman Cassius Stanley put it.
Louisville will test Duke’s toughness. Another soft performance could change the perception of the Blue Devils, could force Krzyzewski to become more forceful in his coaching of this roster and could throw Duke into another January tailspin.
But again, this year feels different, almost like 2010 when the Blue Devils changed everything in mid-season, altered roles and redrew its offense and ended up making a run to the national title.
The number of national contenders is similar, too. Butler, Baylor, San Diego State, Auburn, Oregon, Louisville, even Florida State, could all join Gonzaga and Duke as potential championship contenders.
Of those, Duke is the most intriguing for its untapped potential, its deep and evolving roster rotation and the yet unknown of how Krzyzewski will ultimately coach this team.
He has tried a few things, having to work around nagging injuries and now doing it against the ACC. Krzyzewski will likely light a fuse against Louisville and throw everything at the Cardinals.
We’re probably going to get the best look yet of what Duke is made of and capable of and what Krzyzewski thinks he can ultimately get out of this team.
“It lends itself to look at playing more people, playing faster tempo, harder full-court defense because you have more players who can handle that,” he said.
In other words, Duke is about to go full bore in the middle of January to give itself, and the country, a better look at what the Blue Devils are capable of in March.
And maybe April.
Win or lose against Louisville, this looms as the biggest test of the season for Duke, for Krzyzewski and his revolving, evolving roster.
