RALEIGH – Roy Williams was asked last week whether he knew who his team would be playing in its two games this week.
He could only name one.
“I know who we’re playing Monday night,” he said.
His Tar Heels' torturing of the Wolfpack in a 75-65 win was telling for both teams.
Carolina, using a revolving-door of lineups that State never figured out, just might yet figure a way out of the mess it’s in. State, on the other hand, is just bad right now.
Those realizations seemed to come out of nowhere as the Heels suddenly find themselves on a two-game win streak and State suddenly looks like it might not win another game. A week ago, you might’ve thought the opposite for each.
Williams coached and coaxed his team past N.C. State for the 36th time in 40 games in the series. Asked if he knew why, he feigned ignorance.
“If I knew, I’d try to do it against everybody else,” he said.
He said something about in-state rivals and big games in the ACC, but he’s never said what really drives him in this series.
State makes his blood boil. It’s different from any other rivalry, maybe not for the fan base but for Williams. And he loves nothing more than coming to Raleigh and quieting the crowd. Carolina has won the last seven games in PNC Arena.
The Monday night matchup, a first for this series in 47 years, was a result of the changing league, the new network and the difficulty of squeezing league games into more traditional days of the week.
The last time State and Carolina played on a Monday was in 1973 when State won 76-73 in the old North-South Doubleheader. David Thompson sealed the game late, ending six straight Monday night wins over the Pack for Coach Dean Smith.
That would be the last time Smith ever scheduled State on a Monday again.
This time, it was an assortment of players that decided the game. Even the Carolina grad transfers helped carry the Tar Heels to what felt like the most surprising win of the year for UNC.
Except that it was against State, a reeling team that appears in trouble after a fast start. Now 5-5 in the league, 14-7 overall, the Pack has lost four games in January with Louisville coming in Saturday.
State is a team that runs on emotion, and when the house gets quiet, the Pack loses its edge. And vice versa.
It was a crowd already riled by the weekend loss to Georgia Tech, the second loss to the Rambling Wreck this season. State looks to be a wreck now, and Coach Kevin Keatts is in the hot seat with his own fans.
“We have to clean this up,” he admitted afterward, qualifying that with the statement that in this league “anybody can beat anybody.”
That’s almost true.
State has shown no ability to beat the best Carolina teams or this one, which convinced the fans to start leaving with the Pack down only eight with two minutes left.
The comments from the coach were nothing like those from the crowd.
Someone suggested the teams could both end up playing in the NIT, possibly in Reynolds.
If both teams indeed stumble into the NIT, they might just play it in Carmichael.
For the Pack, that would just be cruel.
