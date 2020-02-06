Homecoming: A&T 64, Howard 6

Site

BB&T Stadium, Greensboro

Why the Aggies won

Jah-Maine Martin rushed for 138 yards and scored three touchdowns, and No. 18 N.C. A&T dominated overmatched Howard before a sellout crowd on a sunny day at BB&T Stadium.

The big play

After linebacker Jacob Roberts' fourth-down sack killed a Howard drive, A&T running back Martin took a handoff and ran 55 yards for a touchdown on the next play. Martin's second long TD run of the game pushed A&T's lead to 20-6 with 9:14 left in the first half, and Howard — which held its own in the first quarter — was done.

What it means

Happiness in Aggieland. A&T's ninth consecutive Homecoming victory kept the fan base joyous. Many of the announced sold-out crowd of 21,500 were still waiting in line outside the stadium by the time the Aggies had taken a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. On the field, the Aggies kept pace with fellow MEAC front-runners Bethune-Cookman and South Carolina State. A&T bounced back from a frustrating loss at Florida A&M (which is on NCAA probation, ineligible for a MEAC title and banned from the postseason).

Stars

Howard: QB Quinton Williams 17 carries for 80 yards, 1 TD, 7-for-20 passing, 2 interceptions; DB Aaron Walker 6 tackles.

A&T: RB Martin 7 carries, 138 yards, 3 TDs; QB Kylil Carter 9-for-13 passing for 176 yards, 2 TDs, 28-yard rushing TD; WR Elijah Bell 5 catches for 94 yards, 2 TDs; WR Zach Leslie 4 catches for 120 yards, 1 TD; QB Jalen Fowler 3-for-3 passing, 77 yards, 1 TD (first of his career).

Notable

• Senior wide receiver Bell caught two more touchdown passes, giving him 28 in his career. Already the Aggies' all-time leader in receiving TDs, Bell moved into fifth place on the MEAC's career list.

• Martin has 15 rushing touchdowns this season; 10 have been on runs of longer than 20 yards with seven on runs of 50-plus yards.

• A&T cornerback Chris Moseley, a senior from Northeast Guilford, intercepted two passes.

• Linebacker Roberts finished with a career-high 15 tackles and had three of A&T's six sacks.

• A&T finished with 574 total yards of offense on 56 plays. Howard ran more plays (68) but managed just 173 yards.

• Howard converted on five of seven third downs on its first two possessions. The Bison were 2-for-10 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down the rest of the way.

What they're saying

“It’s great to have all the alumni coming back for Homecoming. I saw (Marquell) Cartwright on the sidelines today. He was the first person who reached out to me when I decided to come here, so to put on a little show for him meant a lot to me. ... I’ve got to thank my O-line first of all. Because a lot of times (on the long runs), I don’t get touched by D-linemen or linebackers. You know? Then it’s just me and the defensive backs.” — Jah-Maine Martin, A&T junior running back

“The beauty of this whole thing is we’re still in the race. As far as I’m concerned, we’re still going to win the race. We do have that to look forward to.” — Sam Washington, A&T head coach

Records

Howard: 1-3 MEAC, 1-7 overall.

A&T: 3-1 MEAC, 5-2 overall.

Up next

Howard: N.C. Central, 1 p.m. Saturday.