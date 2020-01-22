duke logo 102114

The 2020 football schedule for Duke. Kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced.

Sept. 5: Middle Tennessee State

Sept. 12: Elon

Sept. 17: Charlotte

Sept. 26: At Pitt

Oct. 3: Wake Forest

Oct. 10: At N.C. State

Oct. 17: North Carolina

Oct. 31: At Notre Dame

Nov. 7: At Georgia Tech

Nov. 13: Virginia

Nov. 21: Virginia Tech

Nov. 28: At Miami

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments