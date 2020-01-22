The 2020 football schedule for Duke. Kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced.
Sept. 5: Middle Tennessee State
Sept. 12: Elon
Sept. 17: Charlotte
Sept. 26: At Pitt
Oct. 3: Wake Forest
Oct. 10: At N.C. State
Oct. 17: North Carolina
Oct. 31: At Notre Dame
Nov. 7: At Georgia Tech
Nov. 13: Virginia
Nov. 21: Virginia Tech
Nov. 28: At Miami
