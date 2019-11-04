The rock stars are gone now. All is quiet inside Cameron Indoor, except for the sounds of bouncing balls and laughter.
There are no celebrities waiting to get inside, no national news and sports organizations waiting to interview the players.
Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish have left the building. In their place is a brand new team. Emphasis on the word “team.”
Duke wasn’t a one-dimensional unit last season, but it was hardly a team with Williamson and Barrett running their own plays, their own offense with little help from anyone else. And the gunner Reddish might’ve brought down the entire thing, either from missing shots or whining about injuries.
Either way, one of the great teams we ever saw turned out to not be a team at all.
Enter the 2019-20 Blue Devils, a carefully crafted roster of players in old-school positions: Point guard Tre Jones, shooting guard Cassius Stanley, small forward Matthew Hurt, power forward Wendell Moore and center Vernon Carey. Add to that a host of role players, situational starters and returning upperclassmen, and you have the recipe for something we haven’t seen in a long time at Duke.
“We’re a team,” Coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “A balanced team. We're going to need not just balance in whatever the starting five would be, but really from 1 through 10. We can play that many guys. I think you can get greater consistency then because you have more guys playing.”
We’ll check back on that in February, but for now Krzyzewski is running a deep and talented roster than can play fast, play power basketball, play defense, half-court set offense, small ball or large.
We haven’t see that since the great 2001 team of Shane Battier, Carlos Boozer, Jay Williams, Mike Dunleavy and Chris Duhon. Not saying this team is capable of winning a national championship, but maybe it can. At least we’ll get to watch Krzyzewski coaching more than watching.
He seems to sense that, too.
“I like my group,” he said. “Not that I didn't like my group last year, but this group really likes one another. There's not the separation that we've had from our starting five to our bench like we've had in the last few years. The balance and togetherness hopefully will produce something really good for us.”
Look for Duke to play old-school defense this season with Jones running the ball-pressure defense that pushes opponents back to their own baseline, forcing them to resort to one-on-one basketball, taking away their set plays and creating chaos.
Offensively, Jones will be more of classic point guard without superstars creating black holes in half-court sets. Krzyzewski is dusting off his old X's and O's, pulling old plays and game plans from his filing system.
The stars are all gone now.
It’s back to the good old days for Duke. Emphasis on the word “old.”
