Looking back, what will we remember about Cole Anthony? That might require looking ahead, because like the only season he played in, his is an incomplete body of work.
He played for the worst Carolina team in a generation, a team that got marginally better as the year went on yet ended the season with the worst loss in ACC Tournament history for the Tar Heels. Anthony scored only five points in his final game.
So eventually we’ll be asking ourselves just how good he really was.
Anthony came in highly touted as the top point guard in the nation, the son of former UNLV and NBA star Greg Anthony. He arrived with impossibly high expectations and with no clue that he was going to run the worst offense Roy Williams has ever assembled.
He was set up to fail.
His best game ever was his first, and his worst game ever was his last. Such was the career of Cole Anthony at Carolina.
Those of us who were there for his brilliant debut against Notre Dame were convinced we were seeing the beginning of a remarkable career. He was an unstoppable, driving dervish who could score off balance, after contact and floating through bodies at the rim.
He scored 34 that night, something no freshman at North Carolina had ever come close to in his first game.
And then he all but disappeared as Carolina’s odd assortment of players collapsed around him. In his next 21 games, wrapped around a knee injury that cost him two months of basketball, Anthony shot 38 percent from the field, 34 percent from the three-point line and slowly but surely eroded along with the UNC offense.
In his final three games, he scored nine points against Duke, 10 points against Virginia Tech and then the aforementioned five-point finale against Syracuse.
He was hardly as advertised.
So we’ll watch him at the next level now, almost certainly entering the NBA as a high draft pick. And then what? An all-star career that defines him and eclipses his college days? Or a future in the G League.
Either seems entirely possible.
Anthony has an odd game, an AAU game, quite frankly. He has great moves, good hands, quick feet and is a remarkable rebounder . He goes to his right more often than not, which is common for a right-handed player, but he can drive to his left and gets to the rim better than most college players.
His game is far more suited to the pros than college. That much we can say right now without even knowing how well he’ll adapt in the pros. Anthony’s game was honed for the pros by his dad and in pick-up games with grown men. He came from New York City, and he brought the city game with him,
That is wasn’t a good fit in Chapel Hill probably says more about those around him than himself, but look at it this way:
Not once this year did Carolina run its patented fast break the way Dean Smith drew it up. Not once. In fact, the Carolina fast break this past season was just Anthony dribbling up the floor and looking to either pass ahead or just take it to the rim himself.
When he was at his best, it was as if no one else was on the floor.
This was a season that will be remembered as the strangest and maybe the weakest of any college basketball year of the modern era. It was a season that never ended, a season of bad basketball and bad basketball teams.
In that sense, Cole Anthony might’ve been the face of the game.
