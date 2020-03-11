ACCNCSUPitt

N.C. State's Devon Daniels says he and his teammates aren't concerned about the NCAA Tournament bubble talk.

GREENSBORO — If the N.C. State Wolfpack is feeling pressure about trying to do enough to be considered for the NCAA Tournament, it’s doing a good job of masking it.

The Wolfpack’s offense got cranked up in the second half this afternoon in an ACC Tournament second-round game with its convincing 73-58 victory over Pitt at the Greensboro Coliseum. The win sets up a quarterfinal game with Duke on Thursday afternoon, but more importantly, kept the Wolfpack in NCAA contention.

“I can’t really say it's pressure,” said the Wolfpack's Braxton Beverly, who made a big three-pointer late to push its lead to 70-53. “It’s impossible not to think about or see because you turn on the TV and it's everywhere. So of course we see it, but our main goal is the ACC championship, and then it will take care of itself.”

Doing most of the damage for the Wolfpack was Devon Daniels, who scored 23 points, two off his career-high against Duke during the regular season. C.J. Bryce had 13 points and 10 rebounds with two assists and three steals, and Beverly and D.J. Funderburk each added 10 points.

Coach Kevin Keatts, whose Wolfpack improved to 20-12, was 10-10 in the ACC but also had a big win over Duke at home in mid-February. However, Wolfpack stumbled badly at Duke in the season's final week, losing 88-69.

“These guys here and the guys in the locker room did a tremendous job,” Keatts said. “It's always tough playing your first game, even though you're playing against a team that played the day before and they may be a little bit tired, but obviously that first game is always tough in the tournament.”

As for feeling the pressure of trying to make the NCAA Tournament, Daniels shook his head.

“Honestly, I don't think our team is really too focused like on the outside talk,” Daniels said. “Inside the locker room we're just focused on one game at a time. We know we can't go where we want to go, like unless we take care of the game at hand.”

Bryce did his best to keep the Wolfpack from fading in the second half. He echoed what Daniels said about not applying extra pressure to the big picture.

“We can't control the future,” Bryce said. “Obviously it's at the back of our heads, and that's obviously the ultimate goal to be playing for, but one game at a time, and we'll get ready for the game tomorrow.”

While the Wolfpack sits on the bubble, a second win over the fourth-seeded Blue Devils could be enough to get them into the NCAAs if they don't win the ACC Tournament. But the players aren't talking about it.

“No, not really,” Beverly said, “we just talk about going to win this game and whatever happens, happens."

