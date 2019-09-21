Deacons stay perfect against ACC soccer competition
Top-ranked Wake Forest rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 1-0 win over Syracuse on Saturday night in its ACC home opener at Spry Stadium in front of 3,143 fans.
Justin McMaster scored in the 63rd minute with an assist going to Machip Chol for the only goal of the game.
The Deacons improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. The Orange fell to 2-2-3 and 0-1-1 in the ACC.
The Deacons, who lost to James Madison on the road on Tuesday, outshot the Orange 13-8 and goalie Andrew Pannenberg of the Deacons earned the shutout as he made one save.
“I think the guys knew what to expect from Syracuse and we’ve had our troubles with them in the past,” Coach Bobby Muuss of the Deacons said. “I think it’s a good feeling and good momentum boost.”
The Deacons will play at Davidson on Tuesday at 7 p.m. before playing host to Clemson on Saturday in another ACC match at Spry Stadium at 7 p.m.
App State surges past UNCG
Appalachian State’s men’s soccer team bounced back with a 4-2 win against UNCG on Saturday night at UNCG Soccer Stadium.
App State improved to 5-2 with its first road win of the season while the Spartans dropped to 2-4.
The Mountaineers’ offense came alive with a season-high in goals and the most scored on the road since 2009. It also ties the most goals allowed by the Spartans this season.
App State used a first-half surge to take a commanding lead with three goals in the first 29 minutes of the game.
Wake Forest shuts out Liberty in field hockey
A penalty corner goal from Nat Friedman with assists from Meike Lanckohr and Anne van Hoof early at the 17th minute pushed No.18 Wake Forest past No. 13 Liberty, 1-0, on Sunday at Kentner Stadium.
The Deacons (2-5) ended the Flames’ five game win streak while snapping a three-game skid of their own.
The Flames outshot the Deacons 9-2, but Wake Forest’s defense held strong.
Goalkeeper Isla Bint made four saves in the cage to hold down the Flames.
