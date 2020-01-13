CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina basketball player Brandon Robinson escaped serious injury in a two-car crash Saturday night in Carrboro.
The driver of the other vehicle was charged with driving while impaired, according to a news release from UNC. Robinson was not seriously injured and was not issued any citation.
Carolina did not say when Robinson might practice this week or whether he would play at Pitt on Saturday.
Robinson scored a career-high 27 points earlier in the day in an overtime loss to Clemson, the Tigers' first win in Chapel Hill after 59 losses in a series dating to 1926. Robinson is averaging a career-best 12.1 points per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.