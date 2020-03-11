App State athletics logo

Texas State 85

Appalachian State 68

Why the Mountaineers lost

Appalachian State could not find an answer to third-seeded Texas State’s explosive offense in the second round of the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Bobcats led 40-26 after the first half and shot over 60 percent from the field in the period. Nijal Pearson and Isiah Small dropped 23 points apiece in the game. Texas State held the lead the entire game and outrebounded Appalachian State 31-25. This was the first meeting between the two teams in a Sun Belt Tournament.

Stars

Appalachian State: Justin Forrest 21 points, 3-6 3PT; Isaac Johnson 6 points, 7 rebounds.

Texas State: Isiah Small 23 points, 9-11 FG, 9 rebounds; Nijal Pearson 23 points, 5 assists.

Up next

Texas State: vs. South Alabama, Saturday 3 p.m.

