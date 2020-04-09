WHAT HE'S SAYING

Three things N.C. A&T athletics director Earl Hilton said during a wide-ranging interview:

• On the extra year of eligibility allowed by NCAA for spring sports athletes:

“We have canvassed the affected sports — track, baseball and softball are the biggies in terms of numbers — and we only have maybe 15 to 17 athletes who might opt in and come back. It’s less than 20, and probably by the time seniors consider job offers or grad school over the summer, we’ll be looking at 12 or 13. It’s not insurmountable. … We will obviously have to plan for it and work through it, but I don’t expect a tsunami of expense.”

• On the odd advantage a smaller athletics program might have over the big-time programs in coping with budget hits:

"North Carolina has a statutory limitation on using state money for athletics. Sometimes that feels like a burden in the fat years. But in the lean years, like we’re about to go into, the schools in major conferences that are used to getting money from the academic side of the house for athletics are anticipating a reduction that we are not."

• On the only potential silver lining he sees to the virus shutdown:

“I do believe we’re going to come out of this with some increased technical skills. From an electronic communications standpoint, we are going to be better at that. And it may end up resulting in fewer face-to-face meetings in the future, which is a time-saver. Let’s face it: All of us have been to meetings where we’ve come out thinking, ‘This could’ve been an email.’ I’m hopeful that we’ll come out on the backside of this realizing, we don’t always all have to sit down in the same room to get something done.”