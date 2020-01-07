App State has a strong quarterback, Zac Thomas, and a solid backup, Jacob Huesman. But the time has come to start fleshing out the next starter at QB.

With Thomas and Huesman finishing in 2020, the quarterbacks remaining from the current roster would be Jackson Gibbs (who will be a junior in 2020), Tanner Wilson (also a 2020 junior) and David Baldwin-Griffin, who redshirted this season as a freshman.

App State will also add Navy Shuler, a 5-foot-11 pocket passer who had offers from Memphis, Wake Forest and Duke, among others according to 247Sports.

The work this spring and throughout the fall will go a long way in building up the next quarterback starter for Appalachian.

