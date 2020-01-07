App State has a strong quarterback, Zac Thomas, and a solid backup, Jacob Huesman. But the time has come to start fleshing out the next starter at QB.
With Thomas and Huesman finishing in 2020, the quarterbacks remaining from the current roster would be Jackson Gibbs (who will be a junior in 2020), Tanner Wilson (also a 2020 junior) and David Baldwin-Griffin, who redshirted this season as a freshman.
App State will also add Navy Shuler, a 5-foot-11 pocket passer who had offers from Memphis, Wake Forest and Duke, among others according to 247Sports.
The work this spring and throughout the fall will go a long way in building up the next quarterback starter for Appalachian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.