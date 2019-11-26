App State’s quarterback has started all 11 Mountaineers games this season. With three games left — the regular-season finale at Troy, the Sun Belt title game and a bowl game — Thomas has already set one career mark.
His 2,101 passing yards this season eclipsed last year’s total (2,039). Thomas appeared in 12 games last season, but he really played in 11 after coming out of the game against Georgia Southern after the first series due to a concussion. He missed the following week’s game at Coastal Carolina as well.
With 20 passing touchdowns already, it’s likely he will pass last season's total of 21. Thomas scored a total of 31 touchdowns in 2018. This season, he’s at 26.
