App State’s starting quarterback applied the crushing blow in the last game between the two teams.
He capped a 19-play, 97-yard drive with a bootleg run to the left, finding the end zone untouched and leading to the end-result score of 17-7.
It marked the second straight game where Thomas scored two rushing touchdowns against the Louisiana defense. In the Sun Belt title game, he had touchdown runs of 25 and 35 yards. On Oct. 9, Thomas had a pair of 7-yarders that turned into scores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.