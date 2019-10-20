I think we all woke up to a surprise on Sunday morning.
BYU beating Boise State, 28-25, in a late-night, West Coast match-up meant that Appalachian State had a chance to make up some ground.
There's been an infatuation with polls recently, and rightly so. The Mountaineers are earning some deserved respect. Now, though, the dominoes are beginning to fall the right way.
There are only two Group-of-Five teams ahead of No. 21 App State now in the AP Poll: No. 16 SMU, with play boosted by its back-from-the-death-penalty history, and No. 19 Cincinnati, which has only lost to the steamroller that is No. 3 Ohio State.
And the Mountaineers are pairing this fact with their most dominant performance so far, a 52-7 win against UL Monroe.
There's not really much more to say about that game, except to remind you that the defense is really looking strong.
Interestingly enough, and given a few squirrelly results, that could have been a preview of the Sun Belt Championship game in December. If that's the case, it may not be nearly as entertaining as last year's. Next week has the potential for a similar result with an away game at South Alabama. But App State has a pretty tough stretch of Georgia Southern, South Carolina and Georgia State.
At this point, I am realizing that I've played this chord for two straight weeks now, the looking-to-the-future nod. But things continue to happen to put App State in a clearer sight line of a special trip — a place that the Mountaineers have never been before.
I was bouncing through a few things on the internet today, and I happened to look up when the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings come out. The answer is Nov. 5, which is four days before App State travels to take on the Gamecocks. Appalachian has a few more tests this season, but that is the last chance to rattle the landscape.
App State is bowl eligible again. It's way more expected than surprising now.
The prowess of the AAC is going to be hard to overcome. But attention is starting to shift more and more toward App State, especially if they keep winning in dominant fashion the way they did on Saturday.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
