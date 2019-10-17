One Winston-Salem native, three Appalachian State alums and five former Wake Forest players were taken in the XFL Draft this week.

The draft, which spanned both Tuesday and Wednesday, was used to fill out the league’s eight teams. The XFL will debut this upcoming spring, starting on Feb. 8 with two games.

Josh Hawkins, a Glenn High School graduate that went on to play at East Carolina and appear in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and a few practice squads, was selected by the Dallas Renegades.

Wake Forest had five former players land with teams, with two pairs of Deacons ending up as teammates again. Matt Colburn and Tommy Bohanon, both running backs, were picked up by the New York Guardians. Josh Banks and Nikita Whitlock, both defensive linemen, are with the Tampa Bay Vipers. Ryan Anderson, an offensive lineman, is with the Houston Roughnecks.

App State saw three join the league. Malachi Jones, a former wide receiver who was the offensive player of the year for Albany Empire in the Arena Football League last season, was taken by the Seattle Dragons. Parker Collins was taken by the New York Guardians. And Clifton Duck, a defensive back, was scooped up by the St. Louis BattleHawks.

In total, at least 26 players affiliated with football programs in the state of North Carolina were drafted. 

The league assigned a quarterback to each team before the draft, then the draft was carried out in phases. The first four phases were 10 rounds a piece and broken into different position — offensive skill positions, offensive line, defensive front seven and defensive back, in that order. The fifth and final phase lasted 30 rounds and allowed teams to draft players from any position. 

N.C. State and Wake Forest had five players taken in the XFL apiece, the highest amount for in-state colleges. North Carolina had four; App State and East Carolina each had three. Duke, N.C. A&T, N.C. Central, Western Carolina, Mars Hill and Catawba each had one.

Here’s a breakdown of former N.C. college athletes by each XFL team:

DALLAS RENEGADES

Quarterback Philip Nelson, East Carolina — Phase 1, seventh round

Defensive back Josh Hawkins, East Carolina — Phase 4, fifth round

D.C. DEFENDERS

Wide receiver Max McCaffrey, Duke — Phase 1, eighth round

Defensive back Desmond Lawrence, North Carolina — Phase 4, second round

Offensive lineman Terron Prescod, N.C. State — Phase 5

HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS

Offensive lineman Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest — Phase 2, eighth round

Defensive back Deji Olatoye, N.C. A&T — Phase 4, first round

Defensive lineman Johnny Maxey, Mar Hills — Phase 5

Wide receiver Sam Mobley, Catawba — Phase 5

Safety Fred Payne, Western Carolina — Phase 5

LA WILDCATS

Running back Elijah Hood, North Carolina — Phase 1, first round

Safety Jack Tocho, N.C. State — Phase 4, first round

Defensive back CJ Moore, N.C. Central — Phase 4, third round

Defensive back Mike Stevens, N.C. State — Phase 4, ninth round

Quarterback Jalan McClendon, N.C. State (grad transferred to Baylor) — Phase 5

NEW YORK GUARDIANS

Quarterback Marquise Williams, North Carolina — Phase 1, 10th round

Offensive lineman Parker Collins, Appalachian State — Phase 2, third round

Running back Matt Colburn, Wake Forest — Phase 5

Running back Tommy Bohanon, Wake Forest — Phase 5

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS

Defensive back Clifton Duck, Appalachian State — Phase 5

Wide receiver Davon Grayson, East Carolina — Phase 5

SEATTLE DRAGONS

Wide receiver Malachi Jones, Appalachian State — Phase 1, 10th round

Wide receiver Austin Proehl, North Carolina — Phase 5

TAMPA BAY VIPERS

Offensive lineman Tony Adams, N.C. State — Phase 2, seventh round

Defensive lineman Josh Banks, Wake Forest — Phase 3, fifth round

Defensive lineman Nikita Whitlock, Wake Forest — Phase 5

NOTE: The XFL didn't stream Phase 5 online. Instead, Phase-5 draftees were announced upon completion without their corresponding rounds.

