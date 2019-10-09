Good morning, all.
You find this email in your inbox as Appalachian State prepares for a game that could define the course of the season.
If you're a person that is following the same 1-0 mentality the Mountaineers football team is, maybe skip down a little ways. But for those who like hypotheticals (like myself, your humble beat writer), please shift your eyes to the national landscape.
For the first time in two years, UCF is not at the top of the Group-of-Five totem pole. The Knights have two losses right now and are completely out of all New Year's Six conversation. Not surprisingly, it's Boise State in the catbird seat. The Broncos are the highest-rated G5 team right now, sitting at No. 14.
They could crush the rest of the season and march right into the Cotton Bowl. That's the benefit of being on top. But with seven games left, not counting the potential for a Mountain West Conference championship game, I would bet on the side of college football madness.
So there are a few contenders waiting to pounce, most of which are from the American Athletic Conference: No. 21 SMU, No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Cincinnati. And then, off in the "Others Receiving Votes" category is App State.
I'm sure you all know this. You've been painstakingly combing through the new poll every Sunday hoping to see the Mountaineers back it. Now it's not ideal. As it sits, the American benefits off of the reputation its created. The teams are strong, and should Boise State falter, one could be lucky enough to rise up.
However, I'll take college football madness for $1,000, Alex.
Boise State hosts Hawaii on Saturday, the latter of which has lost only to Washington.
SMU and Memphis play in November. Memphis and Cincy close out their seasons together. That league could eat itself. And then there is App State, shining like a pearl if it keeps plugging along.
A quick disclaimer: I'm not trying to shovel false hope at you. Some guy shouted at me Sunday on Twitter for that reason (I was just trying to have a convo, guy!). I don't want to get your hopes up. But the Group-of-Five landscape without UCF is an entertaining one. App State could capitalize on that if the right things happen.
App Trail: Everything App State's Eli Drinkwitz said at his Monday press conference
So now, back to App State's game (this is where you 1-0ers can start reading again). Mountaineers fans have labeled this season special if it goes right. That, to perfect, would include two Power-Five wins and another Sun Belt Conference championship game played, and won, in Boone. That will be one of the strongest G5 resumes in the nation.
Read: App State's and Louisiana's game Wednesday could have Sun Belt title implications. Here are five things to know about the matchup.
All that turns to dust without a win in Lafayette on Wednesday night. The Ragin' Cajuns are favored. It'll be a rowdy home atmosphere made up mainly of UL fans, cheering on a 4-1 team that has conference title aspirations, too.
I'll be there, so keep an eye out for some stories tomorrow. I'm really looking forward to watching.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
