Honesty, stability and belief were something they mentioned after App State’s news conference Friday at which Clark was introduced as the 22nd coach in program history.
“Shawn Clark is exactly what App State football needed, especially in this time, in transition,” Fehr said. “He said it best, what makes App State so special is the culture, the traditions, the family. To bring someone from within was the most important part.
“. . . You want a coach that the guys want to play for. You want a coach that brings great energy, great passion, loves what he does and cares for his players, and that’s exactly what Shawn Clark is.”
Of the three, Johnson has spent the most time with the newly minted head coach. Clark arrived in Boone before the 2016 season, which was Johnson’s redshirt freshman year. Johnson has been a four-year starter, a career that will end with three consecutive first-team appearances on the All-Sun Belt first team.
On Friday, Johnson recalled some of the ways Clark taught him throughout. It started with building on his run blocking, something that defined the Mountaineers during Scott Satterfield’s tenure as head coach. And as Johnson improved there, Clark then helped him build up his pass protection.
Johnson can really appreciate his improvement now, especially watching some of his younger teammates go through the same process with Clark this season.
“Just seeing Anderson Hardy, a guy when I went down for a game, come in there and just do good, it’s crazy to see him,” Johnson said. “He struggled early on this year, and Coach Clark stayed on him and stayed pushing him.
“Came up at the end of the year and gave us a great 10 plays, which is great to see a guy like that, who struggles and Coach Clark kept working with him and put him in the game to get some good time.”
Fehr and Thomas, two players on the defensive side, didn’t get nearly as many interactions with Clark as Johnson did. That said, the coach still found ways to make impressions on them.
Fehr recalled a brief encounter with Clark as a true freshman in 2016. The two were in the elevator one day, and Clark turned to Fehr and offered a vote of confidence.
“He was like, ‘Jordan, if you keep working, you’re going to be a great player here,’” Fehr said. “And that really stuck with me. He believed in me.
“I mean, freshman year is always hard, and he said if you keep doing what you’re doing and do the right stuff, you’re going to be a great player here.”
The two have since gotten to know each other pretty well since then. They go to the same church, and Fehr as gotten to know Clark’s family over his Mountaineers’ career.
For the players, last week blurred together. It went from Sun Belt championship victory to Eli Drinkwitz leaving for Missouri to Clark’s press conference. Thomas said that the Mountaineers watched along with everyone else on social media as news broke and coaches moved on.
But from the moment Clark was named interim head coach earlier in the week, the team has responded with loud support. Johnson joked that the last few times Clark entered the team meeting room, he entered to standing ovations.
Thomas said that Clark is an easy coach to follow.
“After Coach Drink left, you could tell people just didn’t know what was going to happen with the program,” Thomas said. “I feel like Coach Clark came in, and he’s the guy we need. And he’s a great man for the job, and he’ll do a great job.”
