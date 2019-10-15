BOONE — A few days ago, Dustin Kerns showed his players a video.
The Appalachian State men’s basketball team was directed to YouTube, landing on a short clip of a rat fighting a group of cats.
There are two versions of this video — a short one lasting 50 seconds and a longer, high-definition edition that lasts three minutes — but both show the same story. The hero, in this case, the rat, is shown walking beside a brick wall. The camera then shifts down the way, showing a menacing collection of five cats.
A black cat breaks from the group and heads toward the rat. And when it gets close, the rat launches an offensive. It backs the black cat off with a pounce, then sprints toward the rest of the bunch. He startles the felines, forcing them to jump out of his way, before turning and heading back down the wall. The black cat keeps sniffing around, and the rat keeps hopping at him, creating separation with vigor.
So what in the world does this have to do with App State and the 2019-20 basketball season? At first, senior forward Isaac Johnson wasn’t really sure either. But eventually, Kerns’ metaphor started to make sense when the team started talking.
“I knew there was a meaning but at the same time, I was like, ‘Wow, we’re watching a video of a rat fighting a lot of cats,’” Johnson said as he fought through laughter at App State’s media day on Monday. “It basically meant the rat didn’t back down from anybody.
“The cat was messing with the rat, and the rat was like, ‘I’m not going to back down just because you have all your cat friends around me.’”
For lack of a better term, Kerns wants App State to be that rat on the court this year, especially when it comes to playing defense. The first-year coach took over a program that’s registered eight straight losing seasons. Kerns said he's regularly brought up that fact to the team. And in order to change that, Kerns believes the Mountaineers’ defensive identity has to change, a la the rat.
App State scored 79.9 points per game last season and allowed opponents to score 79.3 points per game. That defensive stat was one of the worst in the Sun Belt and in the nation. Louisiana was the only team in the Sun Belt to allow opponents to score more points per game (80.5), and App State ranked 333rd of 354 Division-I teams.
Kerns believes if App State can play defense with more urgency, it can do two things. One, it determines team energy both on and off the court. And two, it leads to stronger scoring chances in transition, giving App State the opportunity to capitalize on one of its best traits last season — the Mountaineers ranked 29th in KenPom.com’s adjusted tempo, averaging 71.6 possessions per 40 minutes of play. Now Appalachian must find ways to take advantage of those situations more effectively.
They Mountaineers will have to do so without 2,000-point scorer Ronshad Shabazz and versatile forward Tyrell Johnson, both of which were seniors last year. The two combined to average more than 27 points per game last season, and a handful of players will be asked to pick up that production.
Justin Forrest and Adrian Delph have plenty of offensive talent — they averaged 16.2 and 7.1 points per game, respectively, last year — but Kerns has said he hopes to turn both into more all-around players.
“I think a strength of ours is (we have) bigger guards that can attack the rim and get to the free-throw line and find ways to score that way,” Kerns said. “Especially with the 3-point line moving back, even though it’s (just) a little bit.
“... Our team has heard me say this a lot — our defense has to dictate our offense.”
That is one of the many reasons why Kerns showed the team the video of the rat. After the players watched, he broke down why the rat should stand out to them.
It was small. It was ugly. But it was a fighter.
That’s what App State has to be this season too. The season opens Nov. 5 at Michigan. Until then, the preseason is about becoming the next phase of the Mountaineers program.
It’s about becoming the rat.
“I would say he’s just telling us to play together and move as one,” Forrest said. “Coach Szorc (assistant coach Bob Szorc) has come in and taught us a new way of defending the ball, and that scheme that he is trying to implement is just playing as one.
“We’re not going to fear anybody. We want to be the ones that hit first. We want to be the ones to punch first. And even when we get punched, know how to respond to adversity.”
