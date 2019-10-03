A major loss for the program is Ronshad Shabazz, who scored more than 2,000 points during his four seasons with the Mountaineers. Shabazz averaged at least 16 points per game during his last three seasons.
Kerns said the team isn’t at the point to determine which player might carry the most offensive responsibility, but he expects that point-production burden to be more spread out anyway.
“Offensively, I’ll be married to my players,” Kerns said while talking about team identity. “... As a coach, you want to walk off the floor each day and feel like, 'Did we actually get better each day?' Because it’s a lot of new for a lot of people.
“I’ve generally walked off the floor every day thinking we’re getting better and better, and that today we’re a little bit better, especially in some areas.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.