Ronshad Shabazz (2) scored more than 2,000 points in his four seasons playing basketball for Appalachian State. He was a senior during the 2018-19 season.

A major loss for the program is Ronshad Shabazz, who scored more than 2,000 points during his four seasons with the Mountaineers. Shabazz averaged at least 16 points per game during his last three seasons.

Kerns said the team isn’t at the point to determine which player might carry the most offensive responsibility, but he expects that point-production burden to be more spread out anyway.

“Offensively, I’ll be married to my players,” Kerns said while talking about team identity. “... As a coach, you want to walk off the floor each day and feel like, 'Did we actually get better each day?' Because it’s a lot of new for a lot of people.

“I’ve generally walked off the floor every day thinking we’re getting better and better, and that today we’re a little bit better, especially in some areas.”

