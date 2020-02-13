Smith’s philosophy, throughout his career, on the bullpen has been simple: keep it strong and full of reliable arms.
He feels confident about this year’s chances too, even with the departure of Kaleb Bowman, who became the Mountaineers go-to closer option.
“We’ve always looked for three guys that we feel like can kind of compete in any situation,” Smith said. “I don’t know if we’ve ever really named a closer . . . We’ve always had three guys kind of going into each game we feel pretty confident with.”
Smith pinpointed Andrew Papp and Jack Hartman, both seniors, as well as freshman Noah Hall as those guys this year. Papp threw 45 strikes to 14 walks in just over 42 innings. Hartman allowed no earned runs during his 12 game appearances last season.
