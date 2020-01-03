Camerun Peoples. The running back has been loaded with promise since he arrived on campus. But he redshirted his freshman year in 2018 and tore his ACL in the 2019 season opener against East Tennessee State and hasn't really gotten a chance to shine. Now, with the absence of Evans, he will get his carries in a talented position group that also features Daetrich Harrington and Marcus Williams Jr.
