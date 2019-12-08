App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship

Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) kisses the trophy following the Mountaineers’ 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20191208w_spt_appstate

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

App State earned the No. 20 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday and learned their bowl assignment soon after.

The Mountaineers, who finished 12-1 and is the Sun Belt Conference champion, will return to a familiar stadium for their upcoming postseason trip.

The only Group-of-Five programs to rank ahead of App State were Memphis (No. 17) and Boise State (No. 19).

Here’s what you need to know about Appalachian’s bowl game:

Which bowl are they playing in?

The New Orleans Bowl, which is played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. App State played in the same bowl game last season. App State beat Middle Tennessee, 45-13, in the 2018 installment.

Who is their opponent?

UAB, led by head coach Bill Clark. Clark has been with the program since 2014, but the Blazers went on a two-year hiatus due to funding issues. It reinstated the program in 2017 and went to bowls during the two seasons since, losing the Bahamas Bowl to Ohio that season and winning the Boca Raton Bowl in 2018 against Northern Illinois, 37-13.

What conference are they from, and how did they finish?

UAB plays in Conference USA, sporting a 9-4 overall record. The Blazers won the West Division with a 6-2 record and lost in the conference championship game to Florida Atlantic, 49-6.

What is their best win of the season?

A 20-14 victory against Louisiana Tech that eventually helped decide the division winner. The Bulldogs finished 9-3 with a matching 6-2 conference record with UAB. La. Tech will play Miami in the Independence Bowl.

What are their worst losses of the season?

A 37-2 loss against Southern Miss that muddied up the division race. UAB also lost to Western Kentucky, 20-13, by allowing an early fourth-quarter touchdown. The Blazers are also coming off a blowout loss to FAU in the conference title game.

Who are the key players for UAB?

A three-headed running back stable of Spencer Brown (527 rushing yards and five touchdowns), Jermaine Brown Jr. (435 yards with two scores) and Lucious Stanley (414 yards and seven touchdowns).

Receiver Austin Watkins, who has 933 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Linebacker Kristopher Moll, who leads the team with 96 total tackles. He also has nine sacks.

How did they perform in their previous game?

Not well against FAU. UAB surrendered 35 first-half points and mustered only 223 total yards on offense. The Blazers were 2 of 13 on third downs and threw two interceptions.

