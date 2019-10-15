Appalachian State knew it had the talent on offense. The Mountaineers just had to help convert that into victories under a first-year coach.
Now five games into the debut season of Eli Drinkwitz, the 24th-ranked team in the country is piling on points and doing so when it matters most.
App State (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) has averaged 41 points per game, and most impressively, it’s converting on its red-zone chances. In 22 trips inside the 20-yard line, App State has scored 21 times. Twenty of those scores have been touchdowns.
“I feel like we just take pride in everything that we do here,” said Baer Hunter, App State’s starting right guard and a West Forsyth alumnus. “The ability to know that we’re close to the end zone, we know that we have to score.
“Our goal is to score. Nothing else. So falling short of a touchdown will be a disappointment to our team and to our offense. I just feel like that’s the basis of what we do.”
Drinkwitz said earlier this season that offensive line coach Shawn Clark and tight ends coach Justin Watts help form the looks the team utilizes near the goal line. And as far as being successful in those short-yardage situations, it comes purely down to execution. Drinkwitz said he thinks two traits help define a successful red-zone unit.
“When you get down there, there’s two things we talk about,” Drinkwitz said. “One, is you’ve got to run the football to win. And we’ve been able to run the football successfully.
“And then you want to take shots and make competitive plays in the end zone. And I think about the touchdown catches we’ve had down there, they’ve been competitive catches that our guys have gone up and made plays for.”
The biggest benefactor has been Darrynton Evans. The ultra-talented running back has nine rushing touchdowns, seven of which have come in the red zone.
The offensive line sets that up by not allowing penetration into the backfield. If those five guys do that, Clark said, it allows the skill players to thrive, specifically guys with the vision and speed that Evans has.
“You always try to put them in different formations to make the defense think,” Clark said. “It goes back to the old saying that great football players make you a good football coach. So we think we have a very special running back in Darrynton, and our offensive line and tight ends have done a great job of doing their job.”
Obviously, red zone situations are worked on in practice. So are the contested catches, even though it’s hard to emulate a clutch game-time situation in the middle of the week. Watts said the team tries to curb that by allowing players to be physical with each other when working in scrimmage situations. It also helps that players are competitive within the team, seeing who can be the next player to find his way in the end zone.
“I mean, it’s kind of contagious,” Watts said. “Once somebody makes one, you get the ball rolling and then everybody is trying to jump in.”
Clark said the offensive line likes to use the phrase “in the black.” In the financial world, that term is used to indicate a profitable business. Scoring 20 touchdowns on 22 trips (plus a Chandler Staton field goal) is about as good as it can be. And while coaches may not know their red-zone percentage, they realize the App State players have executed well so far.
“I couldn’t tell you what our percentage is,” Watts said. “. . When we get the ball, we’re trying to score.
“We’ve had some great special teams and defensive turnovers where it’s given us the ball in the red zone and we’ve been able to capitalize.”
