App State defensive backs Shemar Jean-Charles and Josh Thomas said they’re preparing for UL Monroe to show multiple looks on offense. But some of the WarHawks success comes from run-pass option plays.
Those can become incredibly difficult to contain with a dual-threat quarterback like Caleb Evans, who is 32 yards away from eclipsing the 8,000-yard passing mark.
Thomas said RPOs require extreme discipline, and if the Mountaineers can maintain a high level of that, it will help lower the potential for long yardage gains.
“The first thing we’ve got to do is eliminate their explosive plays, like runs and passes over 20 yards, we have to keep that as low as possible,” Thomas said. “Don’t allow them to get chunk plays.
“Then another thing, when we rush the quarterback, we have to make the rushing lanes condense down. Close him in so he can’t escape. Don’t let him break contain. And then just staying on top of them and tackling them well in space.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.