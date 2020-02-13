“Have fun. I think last year, being a transfer, I transferred in not knowing what Division I was like. Never seen a pitch. Never been to Lafayette and heard the crowd of 5,000 people. And so I found myself really stressed, wanting to make the play, sometimes overdoing it, sometimes overdoing it hitting, swinging at pitches I probably shouldn’t be. So just have fun and relax.” - First baseman Robbie Young, on dealing with the pressures of college baseball.
“Preparation. I mean, that makes it easier. People talk about the greatest competitors -- Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Peyton Manning -- they talk about making the practice harder than in the game. And we do a great job of that. It’s hard to compare it to like when you go to Lafayette or play UNC or whoever it might be, that real competition, but we get as close as we can get. We make it as hard as we can to practice so in the game, it’s a little bit easier.” - Relief pitcher Jack Hartman, on the work it takes to make a team successful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.