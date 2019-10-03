AppBball (copy)

Appalachian State guard Justin Forrest (1) averaged 16.2 points per game on 40.7% shooting from the field during the 2018-19 season.

During his first two seasons at App State, Forrest has proven to be a reliable scoring option. He scored 16.2 points per game last season while shooting 40.7% from the field and 36.2% from the 3-point line.

With Shabazz gone, Forrest is a likely candidate to become a focal point of the offense going forward. According to Kerns, Forrest has already focused on improving his health; he’s lost nine pounds and has shown to be more explosive this summer.

Kerns, however, is hoping the next phase of his development comes on the defensive side.

“The games played on both ends of the floor, and he’s always been a great scorer,” Kerns said. “But he’s got to be one of our best defenders too. And he’s proven he can do that, but being a little bit more of a complete player, I think, will be the next step for him.”

