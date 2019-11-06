On Sunday, Muschamp was asked his opinion of App State.
Earlier that day, the Mountaineers had fallen out of both the AP and Coaches polls following their loss against Georgia Southern. They were ranked No. 20 in both polls coming into the game against the Eagles.
Muschamp said one thing stood out to him the most: the veteran presence throughout the team. Of App State's regular starters, 19 are either juniors or seniors.
“You know, I think you’ve got to credit Coach (Scott) Satterfield on the job they did recruiting,” Muschamp said. “I mean, a lot of these guys are older players... So they’ve won a bunch of games and we’ve certainly got our work cut out for us.
“In the small glimpse, that’s the one thing that jumped out at me — to see that 19 of their 22 starters are seniors and juniors and most of them have been redshirted. So you’re talking about guys that are four- and five-year guys in their program, and that’s always beneficial.”
