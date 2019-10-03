Kerns feels like he’s inherited a mound of clay. At least, that’s what his comments about his players convey.
He has a solid mix of senior leadership — with Johnson, Seacat and reserve guard O’Showen Williams — as well as the athletic Delph, who could be primed for a step up this season.
Kerns said the Mountaineers have been eager to learn since he took over the program.
“They love to compete. We’re doing a lot of competing,” Kerns said. “We’re doing a lot of just building in our identity of what we want to do, and certainly that starts on the defensive end.
“They’re high-character guys so they’re very coachable, they want to learn. They’re extremely attentive, which makes it fun for a coach.”
