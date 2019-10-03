App State welcomed a talented recruiting class to campus during the summer, the crown jewel of which was Donovan Gregory. Gregory, an explosive 6-foot-5 wing player, committed to Jim Fox, App State’s former coach, and stayed committed through the transition to Kerns.
He is joined by J.C. Tharrington (6-1, guard), Kendall Lewis (6-7, forward) and R.J. Wilson (6-6, forward). Helping those young players acclimate, Kerns said, focuses on more than just how they play. It’s about integrating them into college life and connecting them with their teammates.
“I think what we try to teach them is that everybody is on a different race,” Kerns said. “Everybody’s good in college, and some guys are going to learn quicker than others, and some guys the game’s going to slow down for them a little bit more.
“But don’t get caught up in the comparison game ... Lock into falling in love with the process of doing it here because there are some — everybody’s got good days and bad days.”
