Appalachian State football coach Eli Drinkwitz held his weekly press conference on Monday.
The first-year coach spoke about the team's upcoming game against UL Monroe, the Mountaineers' appearance at the No. 24 spot of the AP Poll and the Amway Coaches Poll, and his experience in his dual role of head coach and offensive coordinator.
Here's the full transcript of what Drinkwitz said.
OPENING STATEMENT:
"First I thought it was a good win Wednesday night. Thought we played complimentary football, especially proud of the way our defense played, especially in the red zone. The fourth-down stop in the red zone was critical, and obviously we blocked a field goal. Proud of the way our offense played in the fourth quarter, that 1o-minute drive, touchdown sealing score was obviously big to put the game away. But there’s a lot of things to improve on, a lot of things that we’ve got to work on this week and started last night in practice. Offensively we’ve got to sustain blocks in the second level. We’re letting too many linebackers run through and make tackles. We’ve got to be more disciplined in our pass game, whether it’s the quarterback going through his progression or our spacing. Defensively, we’ve got to improve on our two-minute defense. And special teams, our coverage units weren’t up to the standard that we’ve set through the first four games. There’s a lot of things we need to improve on, and we need to do that in a hurry. We’ve got a very good opponent here coming up this week. I think ULM obviously leads the Western Division. They scored 52 points on us two years ago. They have our full attention. We know we’re going to need a great week of preparation to meet the challenge on Saturday. So with that, I’ll open it up for any questions you might have."
On the national ranking and where excitement for that can fit into the week, if at all:
"It doesn’t have anything to do with our goals. Our goal is to win the Sun Belt Conference championship and a bowl game with class, integrity and academic excellence. It doesn’t have anything to do with being ranked. It doesn't have anything to do with outside noise and focus. For us, that’s just a distraction. Same people that pat you on the back -- I learned this a long time ago -- the same people that pat you on the back for being in the top 25 are the same people that tell you you made a bad play call on third down so it’s really not a focus of ours. It has nothing to do with the game on Saturday. They don’t give us 24 extra points because we’re ranked. Like I said, to our team, it’s nothing."
On whether he wants to see guys excited about the ranking or ignoring the ranking:
"I mean, it’s a non-factor for us. We don’t come in here and high-five each other because some outside influence said that they think that we’re in the top 24. It’s Week Five of the season. It doesn’t matter until you get to the end of the season. And that’s what I’ve told our team is any accolades that we accumulate throughout the season don’t matter until we have the end of the year banquet. Whether they get excited about it or not, I think myself and the coaching staff and the leaders have reminded them that it really doesn’t matter because last year when we were ranked, we were ranked for five days. So it’s not something that we’re focused on, it’s not something -- I mean, we acknowledge it for recruiting, our university acknowledges it, and that’s all fine. But within this room, within our locker room, like I said, they don’t give us 24 extra points so we’re not really worried about it."
On the essential components of being successful in the red zone:
"Well one I think it’s a compliment to the offensive staff, for the plan that they’ve put in place. I think it’s a compliment to our players for executing. I think anytime you’re successful in the red zone, it goes back to your execution. And we pride ourselves on practicing the red zone probably as much as anybody else in the country. But when you get down there, there’s two things we talk about. One is you’ve got to run the football to win. And we’ve been able to run the football successfully. And then you want to take shots and make competitive plays in the end zone. And I think about the touchdown catches we’ve had down there, they’ve been competitive catches that our guys have gone up and made plays for. Those two things for me."
On true freshman Raykwon Anderson getting carries against Louisiana:
"Yeah you know what, Raykwon’s an explosive athlete, a guy that’s dynamic with the ball in his hands. We knew when we recruited him that he was a guy that played some high school quarterback. He’s got electric speed. We had played him at some of the slot positions before. We thought it might give us a little bit of a wrinkle -- them not thinking he’s more of a tailback by lining him up in that slot position. We do play on playing him this year. I think he’s going to fill a role for us in the running back room. And I do anticipate him getting more carries in the upcoming week."
On the 19-play drive to end the Louisiana game, navigating the playcalling and figuring out when to run Zac Thomas:
"Nah I wanted to score on the first play of the drive. I wish it didn’t take us 19 plays to be honest with you. But no, we called some quarterback runs -- I think there were three other quarterback runs on that drive -- from more of a zone read standpoint than just a naked. No it wasn’t (that) we were keeping it in our back pocket. It was just that was the time it came out."
On whether the defense had turned the corner against Louisiana:
"Well, I mean, I think I’ve been consistent with saying it’s going to take a little bit of time for us as coaches for us to adjust to the scheme, to adjust to our players strengths and play to those strengths. And we were replacing some really good players on the defensive side of the football in some key positions. I do think you’ve seen a group that’s become more cohesive. I think they’ve done a nice job, especially in the last game, of running to the football and playing with more effort, which was great to see on tape. I don’t know if we’ve turned the corner. We’ll find out Saturday. We haven’t played very good defense at home, to be honest. Except for Week One. So hopefully, we’ve turned the corner. But you know, just like I’ve tried to caution everybody, let’s not say we’ve arrived yet and we’ve got a lot of work to do. And each week, it starts completely over. You’ve got to try to be 1-0 this week. And what you’ve done in the past gives you confidence, but it doesn’t guarantee success this week. So we need to get back in the film room, study their schemes, understand our keys, destroy blocks, run to the football. We should play with more confidence. But we’ve got work to do. They’ve got an extremely talented quarterback. They run tempo. This guy had 52 points two years (ago) on us, I believe it was his first start. So let’s hold the we’ve turned the corner talk until we prove it this week."
On the how the schedule (seven games in the next 42 days after ULM) picks up going forward:
"You know we’ve tried to be routine-oriented in how we’ve prepared each week. This is how we prepare within five days of the game. So hopefully we can just lock into that. The thing I worry about more than that, whether it’s four games in 42 days or six games in 42 days), what I worry more about is just the depth and sustaining through injuries, recovery and nutrition. But we’re going to really rely on our athletic performance, on our nutritionist, on our strength staff, on our training staff to make sure we can get these guys bodies right, make sure we’re giving them all the nutrition we can give them and make sure that we’re keeping their bodies as healthy as possible. I think that’s going to be the biggest key. I don’t know if it’s going to be staying in a routine, but it’s going to be about making sure these guys eat, sleep, prehab and rehab as best as possible."
On ULM’s defense:
"I think they do a really nice job forcing turnovers. No. 21 (Corey Straughter), the corner, is first in the conference in interceptions, I think he’s seventh nationally, has tremendous ball skills. They put him in one-on-one situations. He does a great job going up and get it. Very first play against Iowa State, it’s a really nice interception. Does a nice job against Texas State. They’re very multiple on defense -- multiple fronts, multiple pressures. They change up coverage. They do a nice job forcing you on things you don’t want to do, just based off numbers. I think they’re a real test. Obviously they’re the best team on that side of the division right now. It’s going to be a real challenge. Both of us are 2-0 in the conference right now and trying to continue that momentum. They’re a really good defense and like I said, they best thing they do is force turnovers. The best things we’ve done so far is not turn it over. So one of those things is going to bend in this game and we’ve got to make sure it’s in our favor."
On the traits of ULM offense:
"Well I think they’re a pretty balanced offense. Their quarterback is dynamic. He’s got great feet, vision, throws the football. They use tempo to control the game. They can go fast, they can slow it down. They primarily play out of 11 personnel but will mix in some 12 personnel, 10 personnel stuff. Had 600 yards and scored quite a few points versus Memphis. Had 30-something points, maybe it was 40-something, versus Florida State. And that’s an extremely talented defense, having gone against that in the past. I’ve got a lot of respect for what they do. They’ve been in the system now. I think their coach does an outstanding job. There is a total understanding of the schemes on both sides of the ball, very complimentary. You can tell the head coach is in charge of all three phases of the game. You can see his identity and his finger print in the entire conversation."
On the lack of points against Louisiana:
"I think it was two things. I think I was too conservative as a playcaller. And I think field position kind of dictated that. You know, I think we ended up with only four possessions in the second half. Obviously a 10-minute drive at the end of the game reduces your number of possessions and opportunities to score. But I do think I was a little bit conservative when you go back and watch the tape. Probably too committed to establishing the run game and not taking opportunities on the outside and letting my playmakers and trusting Zac with the ball in his hand. That’s something I can grow from. But we did what we needed to do. The one thing that was constant in my mind was our defense was playing good, we were backed up and I didn’t want to change the game with a turnover. I thought as long as we didn’t turn the football over, we would stay in that football game as long as we didn’t give them any momentum. So that was one of the things I battled. As the head coach I was proud. As the offensive coordinator I was too conservative."
On how a long drive can win a game:
"No doubt. I mean, we won the game. Obviously as the offensive coordinator I’d like to score more than 17 points, as the head coach, I thought it was perfect. Just one of those dual deals I have to fight. You’ve got the offensive coordinator on this side and the head coach on this side."
