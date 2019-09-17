WakeFB

Wake Forest senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23) tackles Carolina junior wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) on Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190914w_spt_wakegamer

No matter where UNC ends this season, it's still a roster with ACC talent.

And that's exemplified by some of the weapons the Tar Heels will have at their skill positions. Most notably Michael Carter, who is a multi-purpose problem.

Carter is a junior who's racked up at least 500 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards the last two seasons. And on Friday, he showed flashes of how well he fits into UNC's Air Raid offense.

The running back had a 50-yard run in the game, and wide receiver Dyami Brown also chipped in with a 55-yard reception that set up an eventual score from Carter on an 11-yard screen pass.

App State's defense gave up a handful of big plays against Charlotte on Sept. 7, most notably two runs of 50 yards or more to running backs Benny LeMay and Ishod Finger. Carter and company have the talent to take advantage of those opportunities.

Don’t miss a minute of Appalachian State football this season. Read the team breakdowns, get to know the players, follow game coverage and more with our App State Football newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Recommended for you

Load comments