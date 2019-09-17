No matter where UNC ends this season, it's still a roster with ACC talent.
And that's exemplified by some of the weapons the Tar Heels will have at their skill positions. Most notably Michael Carter, who is a multi-purpose problem.
Carter is a junior who's racked up at least 500 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards the last two seasons. And on Friday, he showed flashes of how well he fits into UNC's Air Raid offense.
The running back had a 50-yard run in the game, and wide receiver Dyami Brown also chipped in with a 55-yard reception that set up an eventual score from Carter on an 11-yard screen pass.
App State's defense gave up a handful of big plays against Charlotte on Sept. 7, most notably two runs of 50 yards or more to running backs Benny LeMay and Ishod Finger. Carter and company have the talent to take advantage of those opportunities.
