Women’s basketball coach Angel Elderkin authored her first 20-win season with the Mountaineers. The season ended with a victory in the WBI Tournament championship in Boone.
Madi Story’s final season paired with the emergence of Pre Stanley to give App State a potent scoring combo.
Four App State players averaged more than 10 points per game, and the Mountaineers won 10 of their final 12 games.
