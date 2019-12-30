Elderkin photo

Appalachian State women’s basketball coach Angel Elderkin talks to her team during the WBI Tournament final against North Texas.

Women’s basketball coach Angel Elderkin authored her first 20-win season with the Mountaineers. The season ended with a victory in the WBI Tournament championship in Boone.

Madi Story’s final season paired with the emergence of Pre Stanley to give App State a potent scoring combo.

Four App State players averaged more than 10 points per game, and the Mountaineers won 10 of their final 12 games.

