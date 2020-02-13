Last season, two freshmen made significant impacts for the Mountaineers. They were Drumheller and Tuthill.

Both sophomores will be looked to again as they become stalwarts to the App State program. Drumheller hit .337 while starting in 50 of the 51 games he played.

Drumheller and earned preseason all-Sun Belt team nods, along with Papp, to follow a debut season where he was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball News.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments