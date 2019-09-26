Coastal Carolina likely will play two quarterbacks against App State, something the Chanticleers have done all season.
The primary starter is Fred Payton, a sophomore who played in last year’s game against App State. He’s thrown at least one touchdown in three of CCU’s four games, and he’s completing 65.2% of his passes.
He is backed up by Bryce Carpenter, who is the second-leading rusher on the team (179 yards). C.J. Marable leads the Chanticleers with 398 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Drinkwitz said he can see why both quarterbacks earn snaps, possessing similar qualities that can keep the CCU offense moving.
“I think they’re both really good football players, and they both have the same kind of skill set,” Drinkwitz said. “Both can run and throw and manage the offense, and that’s probably why they still rotate both after four games.”
