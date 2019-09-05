The 49ers enter the game using a two-quarterback system.
Coach Will Healy said Tuesday that he expects both Chris Reynolds and Brett Kean to play, and both are listed as starting options on the depth chart. Reynolds, a redshirt sophomore, started against App State last season. Kean is a graduate transfer from South Florida.
Kean started last week against Gardner-Webb, but Reynolds was more effective. Reynolds came off the bench to throw for one touchdown and ran for two more. He went 12 for 22 against App State last year, throwing for 108 yards. Reynolds also was intercepted by Franklin.
