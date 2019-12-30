For only the second time in school history, the Mountaineers saw two wrestlers go on to become NCAA All-Americans in the same season.
Kyle Blevins finished fourth in the 165-pound weight class, and Mount Tabor alumnus Austin Trotman took third place in 184, to become the school’s first All-Americans since Mark Fee in 2003.
Blevins and Trotman were the first All-Americans under coach JohnMark Bentley, who’s been with the program for 10 years. And they wouldn’t be the last. In 2017, Reynolds graduate Denzel Dejournette earned eighth place in the NCAA Tournament’s heavyweight division.
