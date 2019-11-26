Before only scoring three points against Louisiana, Troy had scored at least 40 points in the previous two weeks. The Trojans had 49 points Nov. 9 in a win against Georgia Southern, following that performance with 63 points in a victory over Texas State.
So what changed? Louisiana shut down passing lanes.
The Ragin’ Cajuns had eight deflections in the game, an effort that limited Troy starting quarterback Kaleb Barker to completing 46.9% of his passes, his worst mark of the season. That played up in red zone as well. After going 7-of-7 in the red zone in back-to-back weeks, Louisiana allowed Troy to reach the red zone only three times, which resulted in one field goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.