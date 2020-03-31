School
Wake Forest
Sport
Baseball; head coach
On the NCAA decision
"I was glad to see them do the right thing. I mean, I really felt like that was best for the student-athletes. I know there are financial and roster considerations and hurdles, but at the same time, why take that option away from the student-athlete? But let the student-athlete and university work it out and if it doesn’t work out there, then they’ve got grad school options and things elsewhere. So I was really happy to see the NCAA do the right thing."
My plan
"You know, we didn’t have that many seniors. Typically we lose our juniors to the draft … so we don’t have a ton of leveraged seniors in the program from year to year. And that was the case again this year.
"We really only had Rhyse Dee and Christian Long and Chase Mascolo. I do think there’s a possibility that one or all of those guys could come back and we would certainly welcome them back. But again, that wouldn’t be a huge scholarship burden for us if they decided to return.
"And then as far as our grad school kids, that’s really kind of a different conversation. But the reality is for those guys, there’s really nothing for them to return to academically. They’ve all kind of graduated from their grad school programs, they’re all at that age – you know, once you get to be 23 it gets to be really tough in minor-league baseball, let alone being 24.
"I don’t anticipate a scenario where any of our grad school kids would be looking to come back."
– CONOR O'NEILL
