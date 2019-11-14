Should App State win out, it will be in the conversation for the Group-of-Five bid into the Cotton Bowl — along with the champions of the American Athletic and Mountain West conferences. The Mountaineers' argument will be finishing the year strong while building up style points.

The Mountaineers last three matchups, starting with this Georgia State game, will pit Appalachian against defenses that are allowing an average of 30 points and 400 yards per game.

Georgia State is giving up 36 points and 463 yards per game, followed by Texas State (29.9 and 409.6) on Nov. 23 before the season finale against Troy (32.1 and 408.2) on Nov. 29.

