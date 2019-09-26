Coastal Carolina is averaging just over 35 minutes of possession per game, ranking No. 6 in the country. That’s what happens when a team has run the ball 61.7% of the time through its first four games.
The Chanticleers have scored 24 times this season. Half of those (12) have come on drives of eight plays or more.
Against North Carolina, App State’s defense contended with two drives that lasted 15 plays. Each turned into points for the Tar Heels. Coach Eli Drinkwitz of App State said the team has to handle that better this weekend.
“We’ve got to improve on third-down and fourth-down opportunities,” Drinkwitz said. “Third downs, we’ve got to get off the field, and fourth downs, we’ve got to make those stops. You know, I think on two of those drives, we had third- and fourth-down opportunities to get off the field, and we didn’t get it done. So we’ve got to get that done this week.”
