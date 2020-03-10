BOONE — As Appalachian State’s game came to a close on Monday, almost everything they did warranted a roar.
That’s what happens when a team barrels back from a 15-point deficit to stay alive in their conference tournament.
App State (18-14) handed Coastal Carolina a 70-65 defeat, giving the Mountaineers their second Sun Belt Conference tournament win in program history. After earning a first-round bye, App State now moves on to the third round to face Texas State, the Sun Belt’s No. 3 seed.
Isaac Johnson registered 24 points and 10 rebounds. Guards O’Showen Williams and Justin Forrest chipped in 13 points apiece.
“I’m really proud of them,” App State coach Dustin Kerns said. “I called a timeout there at the end and all I said was ‘I’m really proud of you’ and walked off, and let them kind of celebrate the moment because I thought they earned it.”
Here are three takeaways from the game:
The comeback
App State really came alive thanks to Forrest, who scored eight points in the first few minutes of the second half. It pulled Appalachian close before Coastal Carolina ran off again.
But a steady combination of Johnson and Hunter Seacat helped pull the Mountaineers within 52-50.
Then Williams helped push it home. He hit a 3-pointer and some late free throws to give App State a 58-57 lead — its first since a 14-12 margin in the first half — to put the Mountaineers in charge.
“We knew we were going to get on a run,” Forrest said. “We made plays that we should have made in the first half.
“They were style plays that we can correct. So we knew as soon as we came out of halftime that we were going to win this basketball game.”
A brutal stretch
With about nine minutes remaining in the first half, it was tied, 14-14. Then App State went cold and Coastal Carolina capitalized.
The Chanticleers went on a 23-8 run, which included back-to-back 3s in the final minute from DeVante Jones.
During that stretch, App State went on a scoreless streak of more than four minutes, missing nine straight shots until Seacat scored inside.
Appalachian shot 27 percent from the field in the first half, including a 1-for-12 mark from the 3-point line while hitting 5 of 12 free throws.
The crowd
Attendance for Monday’s game was 1,053, a solid number considering the students are gone on spring break.
But it became a factor anyway, at least for the players as they clawed back into the game.
“Man, our fans have been outstanding this year,” Forrest said. “We can’t thank them enough, but knowing through thick and thin, they’ve been with us, whether we lose, whether we win, they still come out and support us.”
App State and Coastal Carolina split the regular season, each away team winning. When the Mountaineers lost to the Chanticleers on Feb. 29, it ruined senior night for Johnson, Seacat and Williams.
Johnson said that was a chance to take that defeat back.
“I think that dunk at the end, it meant something for him because we were supposed to beat them Senior Night,” Johnson said. “It was a great feeling to get the win today so we can go to Texas State next.”
GEORGIA SOUTHERN 82, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 81: Quan Jackson had 16 points and Isaiah Crawley scored the final six points for Georgia Southern as the Eagles edged past Louisiana-Lafayette 82-81 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Monday night.
Crawley tied it at 78 with 2:38 remaining and he scored again on Georgia Southern’s next possession. His putback with just over a minute left capped the scoring.
Calvin Wishart could have given Georgia Southern a three-point lead at the free-throw line with 20 seconds left but he missed both. After a timeout with 9.4 seconds left, Mylik Wilson was off the mark.
Wishart added 15 points, Crawley chipped in 14, Ike Smith scored 13 and Simeon Carter had 12 for Georgia Southern. Crawley also had eight rebounds.
Cedric Russell had 23 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (14-19). Jalen Johnson added 21 points, and Dou Gueye had 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Louisiana-Lafayette totaled 49 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
