RALEIGH — A road swing came to an end for the Appalachian State basketball team today. The Mountaineers fell to N.C. State 72-60 in their final non-conference matchup of the regular season.
Appalachian (8-5, 2-0 Sun Belt) is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season, when it won 23 games and earned an NIT bid. The Mountaineers' winning record in non-conference play is its first in more than 10 seasons.
N.C. State (10-3, 1-1 ACC) closed out by hitting seven of its final nine shots, fighting through an App State defense that created fits from time to time. Appalachian trailed 50-48 with just under 10 minutes remaining but gave up three straight baskets in the paint to allow State to pull away.
“We made some crucial mistakes in some crucial times,” App State coach Dustin Kerns said. “In a game like that, the margin for error is small but credit them, they made some winning plays.”
App State was riding a two-game win streak, beating preseason favorite South Alabama and Troy on the road to open conference play.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Big problems
State made a point of going inside early, attacking App State’s Hunter Seacat and Isaac Johnson in the post. The Wolfpack used lineups that heavily featured D.J. Funderburk (6 feet 10, 225 pounds) and Manny Bates (6-11, 230). Funderburk scored 22 while Bates chipped in six points and five blocks.
“They don’t really normally play that way,” Kerns said. “They don’t really normally play those two bigs together, and that’s an adjustment they went to and tried to really hurt us on the size. And It did hurt us on the glass.”
Johnson didn’t shy away from the physical play, but an attempted layup against Bates resulted in Johnson hitting the floor hard. Kerns said afterward that Johnson’s injury was part hip and part rib, but the coach was unsure of the injury’s severity.
The senior forward re-entered the game, ultimately coming out and finished with seven points and eight rebounds.
Frustration before halftime
App State trailed 24-22 entering the final three minutes of the first half. Then State hit five of its last six, revving up the pace before the buzzer rang.
Appalachian found a couple late baskets to offset the surge a little bit, but a two-point deficit turned into a nine-point halftime deficit quickly.
The Mountaineers were able to setting things out on the other side, finding ways to slow the game back down and force some transition offense from turnovers.
“They just went on a run,” said guard Justin Forrest, who led App State with 25 points. “A couple of loose balls and a couple of careless turnovers on our end going into half, but we came back out — we always preach next-play mentality — forgot about it and came out with a fresh start in the second half.”
Return of Gregory
The game marked the return of freshman wing player Donovan Gregory. He appeared in the Mountaineers’ first five games but had missed the last seven with a lower leg injury.
Gregory entered after about seven minutes and immediately made an impact on defensively. He forced a steal that set up a layup for O’Showen Williams.
Up to that point, App State had missed six of its previous seven shots.
“It was good to get him back,” Kerns said. “I feel like he’ll play more. This was the first game back in a while, and to be on the road in the ACC, we didn’t want to put him in a difficult spot.
“I thought he did some good things when he got in there, but certainly we’re excited about getting him back and anticipate him playing more.”
