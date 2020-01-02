BOONE — Appalachian State faced an early conference test on Thursday, inviting Georgia State to the Holmes Convocation Center.
The Panthers, which have won the Sun Belt Conference tournament in back-to-back seasons, ambushed the Mountaineers in the first half, laying the foundation for a 69-60 App State loss.
Appalachian (8-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) shot 36.2 percent from the field, missed half of its free throws (14 of 28) and turned the ball over a season-high 24 times.
“They came in with a tougher team,” Coach Dustin Kerns said. “Disappointed in our team, the way we certainly came out and played in the first half.
“We did show some signs in the second half of looking more like ourselves. But certainly I feel like that’s as disappointing as we played all season.”
Here are three takeaways from the game:
The makings of a spark
App State trailed by as many as 19 points midway through the second half, but even still, the Mountaineers managed to claw back within striking distance.
That started, in part, with the ejection of Corey Allen. The Georgia State guard was called for his fourth foul with about 10 minutes remaining, getting his fifth from a technical for arguing with the referees. At the time, he led the Panthers with 11 points.
The Mountaineers forced a few turnovers and strung enough points together to pull within 64-57 thanks to an up-and-under play from Adrian Delph. The next play, Delph poked the ball loose on defense and O’Showen Williams streaked to the rim. But his layup rattled out, and Georgia State rank out clock from there on.
Delph finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Williams chipped in 12 points.
“We just played with more energy, more effort, but we’ve got to do that from the start,” Williams said. “We can’t start off slow like that with any team in our conference because, as you know, this conference is competitive.”
Panthers inside dominance
App State played the game without Isaac Johnson. The 6-foot-9 forward was out with a deep bruise to his side after taking a fall in Sunday’s loss to N.C. State.
The Panthers found points inside. Fifteen of their first 23 made field goals were inside the paint, allowing them to rush out.
While Johnson’s presence would likely have helped in that scenario, Delph and Williams didn’t let it sit as an excuse.
“We just didn’t come out and play hard,” Delph said. “He (Kerns) just asks us to do one simple thing: come out and play hard. First half, we didn’t come out and do that.”
Added Williams: “I mean, we had 24 turnovers, 14-for-28 from the (free-throw) line. That had nothing to do with Ike. That’s us. We work on that every day.”
Slow start
App State encountered one of its more deflating sequences of the season to open against Georgia State.
The Mountaineers made their first shot with 16:04 left in the first. Before that point, the teams were a combined 0-of-11 shooting with eight turnovers.
Georgia State eventually found their shooting stroke, hitting 50 percent of their shots and hitting 4 of 10 from the 3-point line. But App State, meanwhile, struggled to hold onto the ball and string points together.
App State had 13 first-half turnovers and made only two of their first 12 shots.
