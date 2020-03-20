Some quality depth at kicker and punter. Xavier Subotsch continued to look consistent throughout camp, carrying over his good mojo from 2019. Chandler Staton will be pushed by Ryker Casey, who’s strong legged.

Thomas Hennigan will hold most of the returning duties, but Malik Williams would be a nice option to mix in for punts given his ability to wiggle out of tight situations. Jalen Virgil and his speed gets more responsibility on kickoffs.

